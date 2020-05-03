Whittier Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,393,000 after buying an additional 119,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.