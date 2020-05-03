Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

