Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

