Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 302.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

NYSE:MAA opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

