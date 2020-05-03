Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

