Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

