NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

