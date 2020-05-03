Parallel Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1,058.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

