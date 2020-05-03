Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.