Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $82.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.