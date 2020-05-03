General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

