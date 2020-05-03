Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of MPC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

