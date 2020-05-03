NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.