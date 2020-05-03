Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 758 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

