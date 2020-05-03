NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

