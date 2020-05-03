NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

