HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

