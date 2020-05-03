Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

