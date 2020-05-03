Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,991 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after buying an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after buying an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

