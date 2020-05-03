Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.29 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

