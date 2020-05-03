Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.