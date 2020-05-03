Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,850 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

