Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 44,837 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Loews worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

