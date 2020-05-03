Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.66 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of PulteGroup worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.