Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 263,679 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

