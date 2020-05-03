Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

