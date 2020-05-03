Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

