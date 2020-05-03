Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.