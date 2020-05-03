Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Burlington Stores worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Burlington Stores by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

