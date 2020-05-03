Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

