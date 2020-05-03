Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28,271.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 482,586 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.