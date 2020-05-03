Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,637 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

