Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

