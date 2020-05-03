Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NPTN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $422.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.63, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

