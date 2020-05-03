Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of MNTA opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $38,057.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,743. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.