Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $333,868.83 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $333,868.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 449,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $56,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

