Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

