NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.