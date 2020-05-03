Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.