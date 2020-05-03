Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,435,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.