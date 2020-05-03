VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,333 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.34 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

