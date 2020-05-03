Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

