NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $315.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.76.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.