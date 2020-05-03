Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allegion PLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allegion PLC
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC
VMware, Inc. Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC
VMware, Inc. Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report