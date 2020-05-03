NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 236 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

