NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

