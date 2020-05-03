NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 925.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after buying an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 59.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 346.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $994.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $917.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,080.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

