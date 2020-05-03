Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

