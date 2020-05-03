Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $689.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

