Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

